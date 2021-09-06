© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Redistricting Watchdogs Say Ohio's Commission Drawing Legislative Maps Needs to Do More

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published September 6, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT
Jen Miller, president, Ohio League of Women Voters
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Jen Miller, president of the Ohio League of Women Voters, says a delay in he 2020 U.S. Census data shouldn't stop the process of creating the legislative maps.

The panel drawing new lines for Ohio House and Senate districts was supposed to have those maps done by Wednesday and missed that constitutional deadline. A coalition of watchdog groups keeping eyes on Ohio’s redistricting process says more needs to be done about that.

The Fair Districts Coalition wanted the Ohio Redistricting Commission to convene earlier this summer to talk about the process. But the first meeting didn’t happen till Aug. 6, and the commission missed its first map deadline Sept. 1. Majority Republicans on the commission blame a delay in census data. But Jen Miller with the Ohio League of Women Voters says that shouldn’t stop the process.

“There should be hearings specifically about the technical details that could start right now even as they are working on maps," Miller said.

Earlier this year, Republican Attorney General Dave Yost sued the federal government for delaying census data, but he is not taking legal action over the maps not being drawn by the Sept. 1 deadline.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Election Commissionmap makingOhio legislative redistrictingOhio League of Women VotersFair Districts CoalitionAttorney General Dave Yost
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content