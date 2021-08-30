© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Deadline Approaching for Maps for Ohio's Legislative Districts, but No Drafts Have Been Released

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published August 30, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT
Sec. of State Frank LaRose talks to reporters
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Republican Sec. of State Frank LaRose, a member of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, talks to reporters about the work that group will do in drawing maps for districts for Ohio's state representatives and senators after a meeting of the Ohio Ballot Board Aug. 30.

After a series of 10 meetings for public input last week, the panel of elected officials that’s drawing the maps for new districts for Ohio’s state lawmakers will hold a meeting Tuesday to take some action.

Wednesday is the due date for a vote on that map, and it will be almost impossible to hit that target.

Republican Sec. of State Frank LaRose is on the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

He said he hasn’t seen any draft maps, though Democrats have raised concerns about how majority Republicans will create them.

The constitution amendment approved by voters in 2015 requires the legislative maps to be proposed and for three public hearings to be held by Sept. 1. But LaRose said flexibility is needed because the Census data didn’t come in till this month.

“No, there’s no penalty for not making the Sept. 1 deadline, but it is the public expectation that this will be concluded by Sept. 15 and that’s the real final deadline that exists for the completion of this process," LaRose said.

A 2018 amendment says the Congressional map, which will go from 16 districts to 15, must be approved and have two public hearings before a vote on Sept. 30.

State lawmakers who draw that map have made no announcements about that process.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Government & PoliticsLegislative redistrictingFrank LaRoseOhio Redistricting Commissionmap making
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets. She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
