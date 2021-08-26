State Files Appeal With Ohio Supreme Court Over $300 Pandemic Unemployment Checks

The state has filed an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court in the case over its decision to end the extra $300 a week in additional unemployment benefits in late June.

Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio) is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reverse a decision from the 10th District Court of Appeals, which ruled a Franklin County judge must give the case further review.

The state argues that Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) had the legal right to stop accepting the federal funds for the program, which he said was important to help unemployed Ohioans during the pandemic last year.

But in ending those checks, DeWine said the COVID-19 vaccine and other protective measures make it safe for people to return to work.

In a Twitter post announcing the filing, Yost wrote, "The decision was contrary to law and businesses cannot find employees. Today, we appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court."

A group, led by former attorney general Marc Dann, is fighting to bring back the assistance. He says some 200,000 Ohioans could potentially benefit and that many desperately need the money.

The appeals court says the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas did not address two factors in the case: "unjustifiable harm to third parties or any public interest served by the injunction."

