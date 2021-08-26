© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Community Legal Aid's Double Taxation Lawsuit Against the State Enters Mediation

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published August 26, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT
Community Legal Aid's lawsuit against the state of Ohio alleging double taxation practices is entering mediation.

A lawsuit over Ohio citizens being double taxed is headed for mediation. Community Legal Aid filed the suit against the state over practices they claim cost mostly low-income Ohioans twice the state income tax they should have been paying.

The lawsuit filed earlier this month claims the state doesn’t properly credit taxpayers’ accounts when their employers pay the state income tax, which is required under state law.

Advocacy Director Rachel Nader is hopeful they can reach an outcome that benefits all Ohioans.

Nader wants policies that will properly credit all taxpayers' accounts

“Well, the best-case scenario for us would be that the state would be able to implement policies and procedures that would properly credit every taxpayer’s account, just not the two clients that we’re representing.”

Nader hopes mediation can begin within the next two months. Mediation will include all parties, including Legal Aid’s clients, Ohio Tax Commissioner Jeff McClain and Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague.

