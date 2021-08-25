Police Chief Says Arrests Following Two Year Investigation Will Make Canton Streets Safer

Canton’s police chief says the community can feel safer following the arrests of a dozen suspected gang members.

Jack Angelo says the Shorb Blocc gang has been a scourge on the city for years.

Two years ago, federal authorities joined Canton police in efforts to break-up the gang.

On Tuesday, about 100 officers and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) rounded up 12 suspected members.

“Even though there's still some more folks who are out there, I can tell you we've taken off the street some of the most violent and dangerous gang members in the history of Canton,” Angelo said.

A total of 16 people are facing federal racketeering and drug charges, including trafficking in cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

U.S. attorneys say over the past ten years the gang has committed violent crimes from murder to assault and witness intimidation. Angelo says they also trafficked in drugs.

“The Shorb Blocc gang has been a scourge on the city for years," Angelo said. "We've tried to control them, to arrest them, to enforce the laws, but now with the help of the ATF and federal charges, I strongly feel that they will fade into obscurity.”

The suspects have been indicted on federal charges of racketeering and drug conspiracy.

They include:

