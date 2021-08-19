Democratic Challenger to DeWine Says He Should Order Masks in Schools

COVID cases numbers are continuing to climb, and the state says only around one-third of kids older than 12 who can be vaccinated got those shots. One of the Democrats challenging Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s re-election says she questions his motivation for not issuing a statewide mask mandate in schools.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said when DeWine said there’s "no appetite" for a mask mandate, he meant that there was opposition to one from his fellow Republicans who dominate the Statehouse. Whaley says DeWine cares more about his primary than Ohio kids.

And Whaley said while a new law allows lawmakers to overturn a governor’s mask mandate, he has the power to issue one.

“I think he could actually fight with the legislature on behalf of our children. Maybe they’d surprise us and do the right thing. And if they don’t, then yes, we should take it to the courts," Whaley said.

DeWine’s campaign manager said in a statement that it’s surprising a mayor who supports local control doesn’t believe in local control and parental choice when it comes to Ohio’s children.

And the governor's office said districts should make masks decisions locally and that students can wear them regardless of district policy.

