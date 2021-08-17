With Delta Variant Raging in Ohio, State Officials Urge Vaccination, Mask Wearing in Schools

The number of COVID cases in Ohio is increasing just as schools are starting the academic year.

Gov. Mike DeWine says for three days in the past week, the number of confirmed and probable COVID cases has exceeded 3,000.

“Prior to this week, we haven’t had a single day of more than 3,000 cases since February," Dewine said during a press briefing Tuesday.

While DeWine urged school leaders and parents to make kids wear masks, he stopped short of requiring them. He says he’s for local control. But a law that took effect in June would allow state lawmakers to overturn a mask mandate if he issued one.

“The best way to make sure a child can stay in school and not have his or her classes interrupted is for that child to be vaccinated," Dewine said. "If that child cannot be vaccinated, the best way to ensure a good school year for that child is for that child to wear a mask while in class.”

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said 90% of COVID cases recorded between July 18 and 31 stemmed from the delta variant.

Dewine says the state is recording about 10,000 vaccinations a day, but he would like for that number to be much higher.

