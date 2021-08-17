© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

With Delta Variant Raging in Ohio, State Officials Urge Vaccination, Mask Wearing in Schools

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles,
Kelsey Paulus
Published August 17, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT
The Ohio Channel
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says the extremely contagious delta variant continues to fuel the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Ohio.

The number of COVID cases in Ohio is increasing just as schools are starting the academic year.

Gov. Mike DeWine says for three days in the past week, the number of confirmed and probable COVID cases has exceeded 3,000.

“Prior to this week, we haven’t had a single day of more than 3,000 cases since February," Dewine said during a press briefing Tuesday.

While DeWine urged school leaders and parents to make kids wear masks, he stopped short of requiring them. He says he’s for local control. But a law that took effect in June would allow state lawmakers to overturn a mask mandate if he issued one.

“The best way to make sure a child can stay in school and not have his or her classes interrupted is for that child to be vaccinated," Dewine said. "If that child cannot be vaccinated, the best way to ensure a good school year for that child is for that child to wear a mask while in class.”

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said 90% of COVID cases recorded between July 18 and 31 stemmed from the delta variant.

Dewine says the state is recording about 10,000 vaccinations a day, but he would like for that number to be much higher.

Government & PoliticsCOVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19Gov. Mike DeWineDr. Bruce Vanderhoff
