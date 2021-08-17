© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Low-income Ohioans to Get Boost in SNAP Benefits

By Jo Ingles
Published August 17, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT
A sign shows electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards used for SNAP benefits is accepted at a store in Columbus.
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
A sign shows electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards used for SNAP benefits is accepted at a store in Columbus.

Low-income Ohioans who rely on food stamps will soon find it a little easier to feed their families.

Lisa Hamler Fugitt with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks said a recent federal executive order means low-income Ohioans with EBT cards will soon have about 21% more in their SNAP accounts.

“The Biden administration has set about an executive order to provide the largest, permanent increase in the SNAP or food stamp benefits program’s history. And this has been a long time coming,” she said.

Hamler Fugitt said benefits had been based on a 45-year-old program, and this change will allow benefits to keep up with rising food costs.

She said it amounts to about $36 more per person, adding another $700 million to Ohio’s economy.

