Autopsy Says Columbus Officer Shot Ma'Khia Bryant Four Times

The Franklin County Coroner has released autopsy results in the case of a 16-year-old girl shot and killed by police in April.

Ma’Khia Bryant was shot on April 20 by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon as she swung a knife at a young woman.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz's report confirms initial accounts that Bryant was shot four times and died from those injuries.

Bryant, who was Black, was killed by Reardon, who is white, seconds after he arrived on the scene of a disturbance call at a southeast Columbus foster home where Bryant lived. Reardon shot Bryant as she lunged at a woman with a knife.

Some of Bryant's neighbors and activists have said Reardon fired too quickly after arriving on the scene, while others have said Reardon was forced to act quickly.

Franklin County prosecutor Gary Tyack won’t be handling the Bryant case because of a potential conflict of interest. Bryant was living in a foster home at the time, and Tyack’s office is legal counsel for Franklin County Children Services. Tyack has tapped H. Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer to serve as special prosecutors for the case.