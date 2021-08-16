Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court is Now Requiring Employees to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Employees of the Cuyahoga County Commons Pleas Court General Division are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15. The judges voted by a majority to make this decision, with exceptions for those with medical or religious exemptions.

The Probate, Domestic Relations and Juvenile divisions are following the General Division's lead, each requiring their employees to get vaccinated.

A press release states that the rise of the highly contagious delta variant factored into the judges' decision, as well as an obligation to protect community members.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have followed CDC guidance and guidance from the state and county boards of health. On this issue, it is no different. We can protect our employees and the community we serve by being vaccinated,” Judge Brendan Sheehan said.

Additional education on the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to employees. Various onsite vaccination clinics will be offered throughout the county, as well as a $100 incentive for county employees who receive the vaccine.

