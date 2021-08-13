© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohioans Will Have Opportunities to Weigh in on Redistricting

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles (Statehouse News Bureau),
Karen Kasler (Statehouse News Bureau)
Published August 13, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT
Ohio Statehouse
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Want to make sure the Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission know your views on legislative redistricting? See the list of hearing dates and locations below for opportunities to provide feedback.

Ohioans who want to make their voices heard on how to draw new lines for the state’s 99 House and 33 Senate districts will have opportunities to do that.

Jen Miller with the Ohio League of Women Voters says 10 different dates and times have been set for public hearings before the Ohio redistricting commission on the line drawing process for Ohio’s legislative districts.

“We encourage as many people as possible to come with ideas as to how their districts could be better than they are today. Even that input could be helpful. Of course, it is easier to comment on proposed maps. We will not have those yet," Miller said.

The reason those maps won’t be available is the census information that’s used to draw the maps is late this year because of the pandemic. State lawmakers draw the Congressional map and haven’t released any dates for hearings or opportunities for public input.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Ohio House of Representatives / Ohio House of Representatives

Government & PoliticsOhio congressional redistrictingOhio's Congressional District MapOhio League of Women Votersgerrymandering
