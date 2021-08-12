© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Think Tank's Study Says Elimination of Medicaid Work Requirement Will Hurt Recipients

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published August 12, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT
Help wanted sign outside a Columbus restaurant
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Help wanted sign outside a Columbus restaurant

A think tank that espouses free-market principles says the Biden administration’s decision preventing Ohio from requiring Medicaid recipients work to receive benefits will end up hurting those Ohioans instead.

The Buckeye Institute’s Rea Hederman says the work requirement Ohio wanted to attach to Medicaid was not only good for businesses but also recipients.

“It helped connect them back to the labor market so they could get skills for better jobs. And our research shows by doing so, they can increase their lifetime earnings by thousands, in some cases tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars, because we know that work experience and the longer you are in the workforce, the better jobs you get," Hederman says.

Hederman says that’s especially true right now when there are so many jobs available.

But this work requirement has never been in place. Work requirements were to start at the first of this year but were postponed by the pandemic since some Ohioans relied on Medicaid for COVID-related care.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politicsmedicaid work requirementsMedicaidOhio MedicaidMike DeWineBuckeye Institute
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content