As COVID Cases Continue to Climb, Governor Names Vanderhoff to Head State Health Department

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases with 3,393 new cases. It's the highest number since the current surge, fueled by the more contagious delta variant, began. And it's the highest report of new cases since February 2, when 3,484 new cases were reported.

As the state battles this new round of the pandemic, the state health department is getting a new director for the third time in less than a year. But many Ohioans are already familiar with this one.

Stephanie McCloud will return to her previous role as administrator of the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation.



Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff has been the department's medical director and has represented the Ohio Department of Health on pandemic media calls.

On Monday, he will become ODH director.

Stephanie McCloud, who has served in that job for nine months, will return to the role she'd previously held as head of the state's Bureau of Workers' Compensation.

Gov. Mike DeWine didn’t say why he’s making the change but that Vanderhoff’s medical and organizational expertise will help the department move forward and continue to deal with the pandemic.

The chart below shows the highest daily case totals reported each month since January 2020.

