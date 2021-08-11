© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

As COVID Cases Continue to Climb, Governor Names Vanderhoff to Head State Health Department

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published August 11, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff on a call with news reporters
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff on a call with news reporters.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases with 3,393 new cases. It's the highest number since the current surge, fueled by the more contagious delta variant, began. And it's the highest report of new cases since February 2, when 3,484 new cases were reported.

Dashboard _ Key Indicators.png
The state health department tracks trends over a period of three weeks. Wednesday saw a sharp spike in cases.

As the state battles this new round of the pandemic, the state health department is getting a new director for the third time in less than a year. But many Ohioans are already familiar with this one.

stephanie-mccloud-director-ohio-dept-of-health-credit-jo-ingles.png
Jo Ingles
Stephanie McCloud will return to her previous role as administrator of the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation.


Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff has been the department's medical director and has represented the Ohio Department of Health on pandemic media calls.

On Monday, he will become ODH director.

Stephanie McCloud, who has served in that job for nine months, will return to the role she'd previously held as head of the state's Bureau of Workers' Compensation.

Gov. Mike DeWine didn’t say why he’s making the change but that Vanderhoff’s medical and organizational expertise will help the department move forward and continue to deal with the pandemic.

The chart below shows the highest daily case totals reported each month since January 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Updated: August 11, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT
This story has been updated.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Department of HealthDr. Bruce VanderhoffStephanie McCloudMike DeWinepandemiccoronaviruscoronavirus variants
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content