Feds Say DeWine Was Mentioned in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor

Newly-filed federal court documents show several militia members charged with plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan also targeted Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and leave her in a boat on Lake Michigan made worldwide headlines last October, but the mention of DeWine is new.

A motion filed Monday said when the defendants met last June in Dublin to plan the attack, they also talked about going after the governors of Ohio and Virginia.

Prosecutors say during the meeting, defendant Barry Croft referred to himself as a “terrorist” who was going to “burn mother f***ing houses down, blow s*** up.”

DeWine was never mentioned by name in the motion. Speaking last October, DeWine called the plot to attack Whitmer a "despicable act." When asked if he was ever in danger, DeWine said he does not talk about security.

The new court filing came in response to defendant’s claims that they were entrapped by the FBI. Federal prosecutors say the plan was already underway before they infiltrated the group.

U.S. Attorneys says the self-styled militia members plotted the attack in response to pandemic-related restrictions.

