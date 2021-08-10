Akron City Council Names Chief of Staff to Improve Constituent Service

Akron City Council has created a new position to increase transparency, allow for more proactive communication with constituents, and improve customer service overall.

Joan Williams began working in the position of Chief of Staff in late July. She will be responsible for planning, directing, and coordinating the operation of the Office of the President and Council leadership, as well as serving as a liaison with other departments.

“We are excited about the creation of the new Chief of Staff position, and the opportunity it affords City Council to raise the bar in the provision of constituent services,” said Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville in a press release.

Williams previously served as Summit County Outreach Coordinator for former 11th District Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge, who now serves as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Biden administration.

Williams has more than 30 years of experience building sustainable partnerships between government, the nonprofit sector, and community stakeholders.

She has obtained a doctorate degree and master's degree in both social work and education, as well as being an ordained minister through the House of the Lord church in Akron.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to assist City Council in advancing its agenda and charting the way forward in its service to the residents of Akron," Williams said in a press release. "In spite of the challenges of our time, wonderful things are happening in the City of Akron and even more is yet to come.”

