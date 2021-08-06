© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Panel Has Suggestions For Improving Ohio's Unemployment System

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published August 6, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT
Shutterstock

One of the co-chairs of a panel that is trying to improve Ohio’s unemployment compensation system says more work is needed to make the agency more responsive to the needs of jobless Ohioans.

State Rep Mark Fraizer (R-Newark) says one of his constituents had to wait 38 weeks to get unemployment. And Frazier says the panel has heard lots of complaints like that from people in the state.

“People who are going through the appeals process or the overpayment process that are having a very, very difficult time navigating everything, inconsistency with the phone lines, inconsistency with the level of peer services. And so the complexity of it is very difficult for people to navigate," Frazier says.

The unemployment compensation modernization and improvement council recommended improvements be made in transparency and communication for Ohioans using the system and upgrades to the system's technology.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio unemploymentunemployment compensation
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
