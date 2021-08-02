Money Is Available to Help Ohioans in Danger of Eviction Due to COVID Pandemic

The federal moratorium that prevented landlords from evicting renters during the pandemic has now expired. The change might affect Ohio renters who are at risk of being evicted.

Marcus Roth with COHHIO, the Coalition on Housing and Homelessness in Ohio, says it is still too early to tell how many Ohioans might now be evicted since the moratorium has been lifted. But he says help is available to prevent it.

“Everybody can get their back rent paid off up to twelve months and even up to three months going forward so there really isn’t a good reason for someone to be getting evicted during a pandemic right now since there is so much assistance available," Roth said.

Roth says many low-income renters who are eligible for the money don’t know about it and others have not been able to figure out how to access it.

The program is administered differently in different areas but Roth says, in most areas, local community action agencies can help low-income Ohioans who need rent assistance.

