Government & Politics

Bill Would Repeal Two Election Law Changes Put into State Budget

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published July 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT
a photo of a bin with I voted stickers
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau

Democrats and groups representing voters have been critical of two changes in election laws that are in the new state budget. Now, there’s a bill that would repeal those measures. 

As promised, Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland) has introduced a repeal of one new law to prevent collaboration between elections officials and private groups that educate, motivate or advocate for voters. She also wants to repeal the budget’s ban on legal settlements between public officials and third parties that could lead to costly lawsuits. She says both provisions were passed hastily, as part of the state budget, without proper testimony and debate. 

“That’s not how the process should work. That’s not what the state budget should be about, making vast policy changes in the dead of night," Sweeney says.

Sweeney says she doubts either bill would have passed on their own merits.  

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Ohio legislaturevotingvoting restrictionsBride Rose Sweeney
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
