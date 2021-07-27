© 2021 WKSU
Portman Says Many Republicans Won't View House Investigation into Jan. 6 Insurrection As Legitimate

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published July 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT
Pro-Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol, Jan 6, 2021
PBS NewsHour
Pro-Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol, Jan 6, 2021

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) says he’s concerned about the U.S. House committee that is looking into the January 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol building. 

Portman says Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should not have refused to seat two members recommended by House Republicans – including Ohio’s Jim Jordan, a strong supporter of former President Trump.

“That’s not the way to have a bipartisan effort that is viewed as legitimate by both sides and that’s what we need right now," Portman says.

Two Republicans who have spoken out against Trump are on the committee. Portman sat on a Senate panel on security at the Capitol but its scope was not as wide as the House committee’s investigation.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
