© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Portman Confident Negotiations Nearly Complete on Infrastructure Spending Plan

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published July 27, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse New Bureau
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) is confident negotiations on the infrastructure bill will finish this week.

The bill appropriates $579 billion over five years to update core infrastructure and broadband. Portman says they’re about 90% done, but there are still a few sticking points, such as money for public transit.

Infrastructure negotiations continue
Sen. Rob Portman hopes issues can be resolved this week.

“We have offered from our group an unprecedented investment in transit, and yet there are some Democrats who are opposing it and so we are trying to get to yes on that.”

Portman says they are also working on remaining issues from the White House that he thought were already resolved, such as water infrastructure and details surrounding infrastructure for broadband, but he’s optimistic about a resolution.

Tags

Government & PoliticsSen. Rob Portmaninfrastructurebroadband internet accesspublic transitWhite House
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Related Content