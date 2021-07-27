Portman Confident Negotiations Nearly Complete on Infrastructure Spending Plan

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) is confident negotiations on the infrastructure bill will finish this week.

The bill appropriates $579 billion over five years to update core infrastructure and broadband. Portman says they’re about 90% done, but there are still a few sticking points, such as money for public transit.

“We have offered from our group an unprecedented investment in transit, and yet there are some Democrats who are opposing it and so we are trying to get to yes on that.”

Portman says they are also working on remaining issues from the White House that he thought were already resolved, such as water infrastructure and details surrounding infrastructure for broadband, but he’s optimistic about a resolution.

