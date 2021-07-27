© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio National Guard Members Who Helped During Pandemic Could Get State Money if Bill Passes

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published July 27, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT
Ohio National Guard's 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team helps during pandemic
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Members of the Ohio National Guard's 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team help out at the Mid-Ohio Food Bank in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Democratic state lawmakers say the Ohio National Guard has helped keep Ohioans safe during the pandemic. So, some lawmakers have drafted a bill to give members $1,000 each as a thank you for their service. 

State Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland) says the Guard stepped up to address key needs. She notes they helped with inmates in the state’s prisons during outbreaks of the virus, helped vaccinate Ohioans in nursing homes, and more. 

“People would not have been able to get food on the table if the National Guard had not been helping in the food bank line," Sweeney said.

Sweeney’s bill would give guard personnel $1,000 in state money for their service. She says other first responders will be eligible for similar funds in new federal legislation but notes guard members are excluded. And she doesn’t feel it is fair for them to be left out.  
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
