New Bill Would Crack Down on Cities That Dump Sewage in Lake Erie

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published July 26, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT
Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton)
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton) speaks about the amount of raw sewage that's being dumped into Lake Erie. He says although farm runoff is often the cause that's cited, cities dumping the sewage into the lake is a more significant problem.

A bill has been introduced in the Ohio Legislature that would levy stiff fines and penalties on cities that dump raw sewage into the western basin of Lake Erie. 

Republican Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton) says a 2010 estimate says there are at least 41 billion gallons of sewage in Lake Erie alone. 

“My God, how disgusting,” Cross said.

Cross says while farm runoff is often blamed for water quality problems, he says it’s cities dumping sewage that causes the lion’s share of the issues. So, his bill would increase penalties significantly and repeat offenders could face more than $1 million in fines. 

“We need to shoot one across the bow and take this bill and shove it right up their sewer pipes to catch their attention,” Cross said.

He also says lawmakers need to find federal dollars to pay for sewer upgrades for cities that don’t have adequate sewage plants. 

Some Northwest Ohio cities say they are making improvements to their sewage operations. The city of Toledo has spent more than $500 million on its sewage system. It touts awards it has received in recent years as proof the city's sewage and water system is environmentally friendly. And Maumee, which has dumped sewage into the basin throughout the years, has recently raised rates on its residents to pay for improvements to its system.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
