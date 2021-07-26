© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Hudson DEI Alliance Forges Ahead without Support from City Council

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published July 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT
Hudson DEI Alliancce Logo.jpeg
Hudson DEI Alliance
The Hudson DEI Alliance is working to make the community more inclusive.

Hudson City Council recently withdrew a resolution that would support the newly formed Hudson Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, or DEI, Alliance. The decision was based on confusion both from council and the community on what the alliance is aiming to do.

Council member Skylar Sutton made the motion to withdraw the resolution, but he says that’s not a reflection of the DEI Alliance or its mission of cultivating a more inclusive community.

“There was public dialogue happening, and the public dialogue that was happening wasn’t even about the legislation that was in front of us anymore.”

Several community members spoke at the meeting labelling the DEI Alliance’s efforts critical race theory among other inaccurate claims. The alliance’s interim coordinator Jen Batton says they are working to address this misinformation.

“I think that’s a big challenge that we’ll need to work on is how do we enhance communication and build understanding even about what diversity, equity and inclusion is and its benefits to the community and also the proposal itself.”

DEI Alliance co-chair James Greenwood says alliance members will continue to work to advance diversity in the community. And he is hopeful they will receive support from council within the next year.

Hudson DEI Alliance will work to regain City Council support
Alliance co-chair James Greenwood says council's support is important
James Greenwood.jpg

“I think it would signal a real commitment from city leaders, from elected officials endorsing the importance of DEI and a recognition of the ways that these issues are things that are important that certainly have an impact on the city as a whole but certainly within the citizens.”

Until then, the DEI Alliance is working on a strategic plan, gaining funding and better communicating to the community who they are and what they are trying to accomplish.

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
