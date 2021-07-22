Portman Says Infrastructure Bill is Needed and Thinks it is on Track for Passage at Some Point

After lots of back and forth, Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator says he thinks the bipartisan infrastructure deal he’s been working on with President Biden’s administration will happen.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says he and fellow lawmakers in the bipartisan working group realize the need for money for roads and bridges.

“43% of roadways are considered to be in poor or mediocre condition. We have 46,000 bridges in America that are considered structurally deficient," Portman said.

One in need of work is the Brent Spence Bridge that connects Cincinnati and Kentucky.

Portman says all recent former presidents have also wanted to do an infrastructure bill. And he says upgrades to the nation's infrastructure are needed to make sure the United States is competitive in the global marketplace. Portman says the sticking point now is how to pay for it.

