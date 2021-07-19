© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

New Bill Would Ban or Limit Mask Mandates in Ohio's Schools and Businesses

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published July 19, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT
The state legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal for public schools, colleges and businesses in Ohio to require face masks and only give local health departments the power to do so.

Ohio’s COVID-19 rates are on an upward trend, and less than half of the state’s residents have been vaccinated. Still, some lawmakers want to make sure Ohioans who don’t want to get vaccinated or don’t want to wear masks won’t feel compelled to do so. The latest bill would keep schools and businesses from requiring masks for entry. 

Republican Sen. Andrew Brenner’s (R-Delaware) bill (SB 209) would ban public schools and colleges from requiring masks in their buildings. Only local health departments could issue mask orders. And Brenner said businesses that require masks would have to make exceptions for people who have medical conditions. 

“I have had too many constituent complaints, including people in wheelchairs and so forth who are not supposed to be wearing masks being told by businesses that they cannot enter those facilities without a mask on, even if they had a medical exception. That’s ridiculous," Brenner said.

Ohio’s statewide mask mandate expired June 2, and Gov. Mike DeWine says he is not interested in resurrecting it now. 
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
