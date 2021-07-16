© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Controversial Abortion Bill is Reintroduced in Ohio Legislature

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published July 16, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT
abortion reversal bill opponents at Ohio Statehouse in 2019
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Abortion reversal bill opponents hold up signs at Ohio Statehouse in 2019. The bill was introduced in the previous General Assembly did not make it through.

A bill that would require abortion clinics to give women information about how to possibly reverse medication-induced procedures did not make it past the last General Assembly. But it’s been brought back for another shot at passage. 

Republican Rep. Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) is sponsoring the bill, which mandates clinics provide information on how to possibly continue a pregnancy after taking the first of two abortion-inducing drugs. He says he’s unsure why it didn’t pass before.

“I don’t know if it ran out of time or what, but we were working on a number of controversial things in the House at the time with House bill 6 and a new speaker so I would assume that played into it,” Koehler said.

He says it’s possible to reverse an abortion after the first of two pills to cause it by giving the pregnant woman progesterone.

But some medical experts have said it’s ineffective at best and testified doing that was dangerous to the health of the woman. In 2019, a University of California medical trial of the reversal process was halted on account of safety concerns. 
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
