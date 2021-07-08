Rep. Tim Ryan Talks Health Care, Infrastructure, Right to Organize and More With Labor Unions in Miami Valley

Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan from Northeast Ohio is running for Senate in 2022. He met with union representatives from the Miami Valley in Southwest Ohio Wednesday to ask for their support.

Ryan toured an apprenticeship training facility for electrical workers at the IBEW Local 82 in Dayton. He spoke about investing in infrastructure and passing the Protecting the Right to Organize or PRO Act. He said support in the Dayton region will be essential if he is going to win next year.

“I need you. I need you," Ryan said. "I’m going to run my rear end off. I'm going to leave it all on the field. But we need to build an army in Southwest Ohio because this is a tough state, because a lot of people don't necessarily see Democrats as on their side.”

Reps for unionized painters, government employees, firefighters, and nurses were in attendance. They expressed concerns about rising health care costs, misclassification of workers, and difficulties finding the next generation of workers.