Early Voting Begins in Two Ohio Special Election Primaries

Summer is not typically election season. But Wednesday kicked off early voting for two vacant Congressional seats in Ohio in Districts 11 and 15. Sec. of State Frank LaRose is encouraging Ohioans to cast ballots.

Ohioans are choosing replacements for Marcia Fudge in District 11, which covers Cleveland and parts of Akron, and Steve Stivers in central Ohio’s District 15. Although special election turnout has been on the rise in the past years, LaRose says summer might hinder this.

“Unfortunately, history tells us that when you have these sort of mid-summer special elections, there tends to be a lower turnout rate,” LaRose said.

He’s stressing how easy the state makes it to cast a primary ballot by voting either early, absentee or in-person Aug. 3.

“In Ohio, there are four weeks of early voting. We’re one of the few states in the nation that offers such an expansive period of early voting, that’s something that we’re proud of," LaRose said. "We make it really easy to vote in Ohio with three methods.”

Early voting takes place at county boards of elections.

The primary winners will face off in the general election Nov. 2.

To find out if you are able to vote in either of the special elections, or for more information regarding how to vote, visit VoteOhio.gov.

