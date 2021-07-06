© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics

Voters Must Register by Today to Cast Ballots in Special Primary for 11th Congressional District

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published July 6, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT
a photo of voting booths
WKSU

Today is the deadline to register to vote in the August 3 Special Primary to fill the seat representing Ohio's 11th Congressional District.

A link to register in Summit County is here, and in Cuyahoga County is here.

More than a dozen Democrats have filed to replace Marcia Fudge, who was tapped by President Biden to serve as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. She was confirmed in March.

There are also two Republicans in the primary, and the winners will face off in the November 2 general election.

The City Club hosted a debate Democratic candidates last month. You can watch it here:

Democratic candidates square off in City Club of Cleveland's 11th Congressional District primary deb

The 11th congressional district encompasses much of Cuyahoga County and portions of Summit County, including Akron and Cleveland. Early voting starts Wednesday.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
