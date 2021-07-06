Voters Must Register by Today to Cast Ballots in Special Primary for 11th Congressional District

Today is the deadline to register to vote in the August 3 Special Primary to fill the seat representing Ohio's 11th Congressional District.

A link to register in Summit County is here, and in Cuyahoga County is here.

More than a dozen Democrats have filed to replace Marcia Fudge, who was tapped by President Biden to serve as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. She was confirmed in March.

There are also two Republicans in the primary, and the winners will face off in the November 2 general election.

The City Club hosted a debate Democratic candidates last month. You can watch it here:

The 11th congressional district encompasses much of Cuyahoga County and portions of Summit County, including Akron and Cleveland. Early voting starts Wednesday.