As Expanded Child Tax Credit Payments Go Out this Month, Sen. Sherrod Brown Keeps Pushing for 'Soft Infrastructure' Funding

Ohioans with children will start to receive benefits this month from the child tax credit that was expanded in the American Rescue Plan. The credit increases from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under age six and from $2,000 to $3,000 dollars for those over six.

Single parents making up to $112,500 a year qualify. Couples making up to $150,000 a year are eligible. Find out more here.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) says 92 percent of Ohio children qualify for benefits and families who’ve filed taxes will receive them automatically every month beginning July 15.

Expanded child tax credit payments go out this month Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) says the payments will last for one year, but he hopes to see them extended. Listen • 0:12

“It's only for a year. We want to keep it going. We passed it only by one vote. Every Republican voted no. We're hopeful we can make it bipartisan and get them to extend it beyond this one year," Brown said.

Brown also continue to push for a cash infusion to help areas of what he calls "soft infrastructure." These items are not part of the bipartisan infrastructure deal the Biden administration has reached with congress, which will invest in America’s roads and bridges, water and sewer systems.

During a recent roundtable in Cleveland, Brown talked with home care workers and members of the Service Employees International Union. President Biden’s original American Jobs Plan proposed a $400 billion investment in home and community-based services, which Brown hopes gets included in the infrastructure plan.

“So that those workers that make $10 or $12 an hour and take care of the people whom we love the most, who are dying, who are sick, that we begin to invest there more,” Brown said.

Brown says the investment will expand access to needed services, like childcare, and help create middle-class jobs.

