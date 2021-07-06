© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

As Expanded Child Tax Credit Payments Go Out this Month, Sen. Sherrod Brown Keeps Pushing for 'Soft Infrastructure' Funding

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published July 6, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT
Eliana-Payne.jpeg
Amie Payne
/
A 6-year old student at Akron's Findley Elementary learns remotely at home during the pandemic.

Ohioans with children will start to receive benefits this month from the child tax credit that was expanded in the American Rescue Plan. The credit increases from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under age six and from $2,000 to $3,000 dollars for those over six.

Single parents making up to $112,500 a year qualify. Couples making up to $150,000 a year are eligible. Find out more here.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) says 92 percent of Ohio children qualify for benefits and families who’ve filed taxes will receive them automatically every month beginning July 15.

Expanded child tax credit payments go out this month
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) says the payments will last for one year, but he hopes to see them extended.
A picture of Senator Sherrod Brown on June 8, 2018.

“It's only for a year. We want to keep it going. We passed it only by one vote. Every Republican voted no. We're hopeful we can make it bipartisan and get them to extend it beyond this one year," Brown said.

Brown also continue to push for a cash infusion to help areas of what he calls "soft infrastructure." These items are not part of the bipartisan infrastructure deal the Biden administration has reached with congress, which will invest in America’s roads and bridges, water and sewer systems.

During a recent roundtable in Cleveland, Brown talked with home care workers and members of the Service Employees International Union. President Biden’s original American Jobs Plan proposed a $400 billion investment in home and community-based services, which Brown hopes gets included in the infrastructure plan.

“So that those workers that make $10 or $12 an hour and take care of the people whom we love the most, who are dying, who are sick, that we begin to invest there more,” Brown said.

Brown says the investment will expand access to needed services, like childcare, and help create middle-class jobs.

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
