© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

State Ownership Appears to be in the Future for Lodge at Geneva on the Lake

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published July 2, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT
The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake
Facebook
The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake

A provision added just before the state legislature passed the new state budget will turn over ownership of The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake to the state at the end of the year.

Proponents say the move would relieve Ashtabula County of financial burdens from The Lodge, which is privately operated but sits on state land. But those who oppose the idea, including Ohio Wine Producers Association Director Donnie Winchell, said they want to keep The Lodge under local control.

Donnie Winchell, Executive Director of the Ohio Wine Producers Association

“We don’t want to lose the opportunity to have that to continue to grow and to do more, and interesting, things," Winchell said. "The creativity that comes from the current manager, the support from the community and the businesses are hoping that we can maintain that local control and keep that energy moving forward.”

Winchell’s group had urged Gov. Mike DeWine to veto the transfer, but it was not among the 14 items in the state budget which he vetoed.

Tags

Government & PoliticsThe Lodge at Geneva on-the-LakeGeneva-on-the-lakeOhio budgetState budgetOhio Wine Producers AssociationDonniella WinchellGov. Mike DeWine
Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
See stories by Kelsey Paulus
Related Content