State Ownership Appears to be in the Future for Lodge at Geneva on the Lake

A provision added just before the state legislature passed the new state budget will turn over ownership of The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake to the state at the end of the year.

Proponents say the move would relieve Ashtabula County of financial burdens from The Lodge, which is privately operated but sits on state land. But those who oppose the idea, including Ohio Wine Producers Association Director Donnie Winchell, said they want to keep The Lodge under local control.

“We don’t want to lose the opportunity to have that to continue to grow and to do more, and interesting, things," Winchell said. "The creativity that comes from the current manager, the support from the community and the businesses are hoping that we can maintain that local control and keep that energy moving forward.”

Winchell’s group had urged Gov. Mike DeWine to veto the transfer, but it was not among the 14 items in the state budget which he vetoed.