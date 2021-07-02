Analysis of Presidential Vote Shows Some Surprises in Biden Win

An in-depth analysis of voting data from last year’s presidential election shows married men helped Joe Biden win the presidency.

The study from the nonpartisan Pew Research Center shows Biden made gains among suburban voters and men, while former President Donald Trump improved among women.

While Biden retained strong support from Black voters, Trump gained significant Hispanic votes.

Ohio’s top Democrat, Senator Sherrod Brown, is not overly concerned with the trends.

“There may be some subgroups that Joe Biden didn't do as well in," Brown said, "but it's pretty clear that the direction--I don't want to dive down into the minutiae and over analyze things. It's clear the country wants a different direction.”

Brown points to passage of the American Rescue Plan and the new infrastructure agreement as evidence.

