Ohio Mayors Call for Congress to Pass Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan

The mayors of Akron, Dayton and Lancaster as well as others from the Ohio Mayors Alliance are pushing congress to pass a federal infrastructure plan revealed last week.

The $1.2 trillion plan would make investments in roads, bridges, public transit and passenger rail over the next eight years. There is currently no passenger rail system that travels through Columbus, one of the largest cities in the U.S. without an inter-city rail service.

Lancaster Mayor David Scheffler applauded the bipartisanship of the infrastructure plan and urged congress to pass the bill. He believes the plan will address Ohio infrastructure needs.

"I know things get done when we come together, Republicans and Democrats, for a common goal, working together to find a solution," Scheffler said.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said not only is the bill a part of the country's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but will also revitalize the state's economy.

"What we really want is this bipartisan bill to pass so we can celebrate by the investment in our communities, upgrade the much needed infrastructure that we see in our communities, and create good-paying jobs across Ohio in our cities," said Whaley, who is a candidate for governor in 2022.

While the Biden administration has agreed to an infrastructure framework with a bipartisan group of senators, including Ohio's Senator Rob Portman, it has yet to be voted on in the Senate or the House.

