Voting Rights Groups Urge Governor to Veto Some Parts of New State Budget

Some voting rights groups are urging Gov. Mike DeWine to veto some parts of the budget when he signs it.

The ACLU of Ohio, Common Cause Ohio, All Voting is Local of Ohio, the Ohio Voter Rights Coalition and the League of Women Voters of Ohio want DeWine to veto some provisions they say are important for Ohio's voters and elections. For starters, the LWV's Jen Miller says DeWine should veto the amendment that limits public-private partnerships between boards of elections.

“An amendment that would not allow outside funding could mean for example, if the Columbus Foundation wanted to support our local elections by making the local early vote center more ADA accessible, the boards of elections wouldn’t be able to take those monies," Miller says.

Miller says the group also wants DeWine to veto what she calls “legislative overreach” that would allow House and Senate leaders to hire private attorneys in lawsuits over new Congressional and Statehouse district maps. She says both measures need more debate.

