WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Legislature Passes Bill Banning Schools, Universities from Requiring COVID Vaccines

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published June 29, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT
Some colleges and universities have already enacted vaccination requirements.

Ohio’s public schools and universities won’t be able to require their students or employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if Gov. Mike DeWine signs a bill passed by state lawmakers last night. 

The bill bans public schools and universities from requiring vaccines that haven’t received full approval by the Food and Drug Administration. All COVID-19 vaccines in the US have been given emergency, but not full, approval.

(WKSU created the above map which shows in purple colleges that are requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Those that aren't are marked by gold pins.)

And while they’ve have been rigorously tested with very high effectiveness rates, Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) said some parents are not comfortable with those shots.  

"This is about personal rights. But it also about making sure our students are protected and that parents are making the decisions and college students are making the decisions about their own personal rights," Brenner said.

The bill wouldn’t apply to private schools or public hospitals. 

Republicans voted for it and Democrats against it. The amendment was attached to House Bill 244, legislation that makes it easier for children of military families to enroll in schools. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
