DeWine Unclear on Signing Anti-Vaccine Bill Into Law

Now that Ohio lawmakers have passed a bill that prevents public schools and colleges from mandating that students and employees get COVID vaccines, the attention turns to Gov. Mike DeWine. Will he sign it?

DeWine wasn’t answering questions from reporters who attended a bill signing ceremony about whether he will sign the controversial legislation.

“This is a happy day today, so we are not going to talk about unhappy things," Dewine said. "But, we appreciate the great work of the legislature and the bill and the budget."

While DeWine has strongly supported COVID shots, he’s said he wouldn’t mandate them. And he has said he doesn’t want to do anything to dissuade Ohio employers from running their organizations as they see fit. Under the new bill, hospitals affiliated with universities would still be allowed to require COVID vaccines.

