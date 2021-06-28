Ohio Senate Proposes Funding Cuts for Public School Transportation in State Budget

Changes to school transportation in the Ohio Senate’s version of the state budget could cause major issues for public school districts.

The Senate cut all $45 million the House had allocated for bus purchases. Public school districts also have to transport students in their district who attend nonpublic schools and pay a stipend to those families if they can't. The Senate increased that stipend substantially.

State Sen. Vernon Sykes of Akron, who sits on the Senate education committee, says these changes will hurt school districts that are already strapped for cash.

“They’re still struggling, and they have been for years. And they will continue to struggle trying to identify and find the dollars to find adequate transportation opportunities for the student population,” Sykes said.

Both the Senate and House versions of the budget also make it harder for school districts to utilize public transportation, such as Cleveland RTA, to transport nonpublic K-8 graders to school.

