Bipartisan Bill to Protect Sports Officials Easily Passes Ohio House

The Ohio House has passed a bipartisan bill that increases penalties on people who are convicted of assaulting sports officials.

Republican Rep. Bill Roemer (R-Richfield) says youth soccer coaches have told him they have a problem.

“They said soccer games are being canceled because there’s no officials to officiate, and they said over 70% of new officials quit within three years, mostly citing spectator abuse," Roemer said.

Roemer’s bill, co-sponsored by Democrat Joe Miller (D-Amherst), would punish first-time offenders with a fine of up to $1,500 and 40 hours of community service. Subsequent offenses could be fifth-degree felonies that could result in prison time. The bill passed overwhelmingly and now moves to the Ohio Senate.

