Lawmakers Take Budget Negotiations into Weekend Before Deadline

Lawmakers have not reached a deal on the two-year state government budget which must be signed into law by the end of the month.

There are several issues on the table as the House and Senate look to agree on what's currently a $74.5 billion spending plan.

The House has a budget plan to put $2 billion into school funding in the next six years, $190 million into broadband, and a 2% income tax cut.

The Senate has a more short-term school funding plan, with no money going into broadband, and a 5% income tax cut.

Other policy changes are up to debate, such as a cut to an accountability program for publicly assisted child care facilities, stricter regulations for food stamp recipients, and a change to municipal tax refunds.

Leaders are also considering what to do with a surplus of $3 billion over original budget projections. Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) says he would like to use that money to broaden tax cuts. House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) has said that is an option that remains a possibility.

