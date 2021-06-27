© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Lawmakers Take Budget Negotiations into Weekend Before Deadline

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published June 27, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT
a photo of legislative chamber signage
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
The spending plans approved by the House and Senate differed on several measures including tax cuts, funding for broadband internet access expansion and school funding.

Lawmakers have not reached a deal on the two-year state government budget which must be signed into law by the end of the month.

There are several issues on the table as the House and Senate look to agree on what's currently a $74.5 billion spending plan.

The House has a budget plan to put $2 billion into school funding in the next six years, $190 million into broadband, and a 2% income tax cut.

The Senate has a more short-term school funding plan, with no money going into broadband, and a 5% income tax cut.

Other policy changes are up to debate, such as a cut to an accountability program for publicly assisted child care facilities, stricter regulations for food stamp recipients, and a change to municipal tax refunds.

Leaders are also considering what to do with a surplus of $3 billion over original budget projections. Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) says he would like to use that money to broaden tax cuts. House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) has said that is an option that remains a possibility.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
