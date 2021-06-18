© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Voters in Ohio Might Soon Have Another Vote-From-Home Option for Elections

By Kristin Stratman
Published June 18, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT
photo of a voting machine
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Ohioians might have an additional option to vote in elections that doesn't involve going to a local polling place, voting absentee, or dropping off ballots at drop boxes. The Ohio Board of Voting Machine Examiners has certified a system that would allow voters to fill out their ballots at home and mail them into their local boards of elections.

The Ohio Board of Voting Machine Examiners certified a remote ballot marking system for state elections Tuesday.

The software lets voters verify their identity online before filling out ballots on their computer. Then voters can print their ballots at home and mail them into their local board of elections.

Aaron Wilson is the founder and CEO of Enhanced Voting, the company that makes the
software. He said at the voting machine examiners meeting that COVID-19 led to increased interest in alternative voting models.

Wilson: increasing demand for new voting option

“In 2020, during the pandemic, many election models changed. The need for an accessible ballot marking delivery system was much more striking,” Wilson said.

The company says the software makes it easier for people overseas or living with disabilities to
vote. Eight states used Enhanced Voting’s software last year, including 18 counties in Ohio.

Kristin Stratman
