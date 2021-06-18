Voters in Ohio Might Soon Have Another Vote-From-Home Option for Elections

The Ohio Board of Voting Machine Examiners certified a remote ballot marking system for state elections Tuesday.

The software lets voters verify their identity online before filling out ballots on their computer. Then voters can print their ballots at home and mail them into their local board of elections.

Aaron Wilson is the founder and CEO of Enhanced Voting, the company that makes the

software. He said at the voting machine examiners meeting that COVID-19 led to increased interest in alternative voting models.

“In 2020, during the pandemic, many election models changed. The need for an accessible ballot marking delivery system was much more striking,” Wilson said.

The company says the software makes it easier for people overseas or living with disabilities to

vote. Eight states used Enhanced Voting’s software last year, including 18 counties in Ohio.