Government & Politics

New Dashboard Tracks Distracted Driving Crashes in Ohio

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published June 14, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT
a photo of a woman using a phone while driving
Ohio State Highway Patrol
That Ohio State Highway Patrol says distracted driving has claimed more than 200 lives in Ohio since 2016.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says distracted driving is a big problem and to prove it, the agency is tracking those cases on a new public dashboard. 

It’s not just people using cell phones who are distracted. The Patrol’s Lt. Craig Cvetin says they’ve documented accidents involving people tuning out while adjusting their radio or dealing with kids in the back seat. He says the number of incidents continues to climb. 

“From 2016 to 2020, there were 195 fatal crashes that resulted in 212 deaths in Ohio alone that were related to distracted driving," Cvetin says.

And he says that number is low because officers often don’t know what people were doing before the crash happened. 

The new distracted driving dashboard can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politicsdistracted drivingdriving safetytexting while drivingOhio State Highway Patrol
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
