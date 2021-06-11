© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Democrats Say LGBTQIA Ohioans Face Discrimination Every Day

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published June 11, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT
Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood)
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood)

Democrats in Ohio continue to push for passage of a bill designed to provide equity for LGBTQ+ Ohioans when it comes to housing and employment. And the lawmakers who back the bill say June, which is PRIDE month, is a good time to draw attention to it. 

State Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) is the sponsor of a bill known as the Ohio Fairness Act that would protect LGBTQIA Ohioans from discrimination in employment, housing and accommodations. She says it’s needed. 

“We hear stories all of the time from people who check out an apartment and then they bring back their spouse and if that spouse is the same gender, suddenly that apartment isn’t available anymore," Antonio says.

Antonio has been fighting for this legislation for more than a decade. Some conservatives oppose it because they say it isn’t needed or oppose it on religious grounds. But some Republicans and major business groups have signed onto the legislation in recent years.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio Fairness ActNickie AntonioLGBTQLGBTQ rightspride month
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content