Government & Politics

Cleveland Public Transit Launches Route Changes Sunday

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published June 11, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT
photo of RTA train
RTA
Bus, rail and para-transit rides will all be free for the first week of the new NextGen routes.

Big changes are in store this weekend for those who ride public transit in Cleveland. Greater Cleveland’s Regional Transit Authority (RTA) launches its NextGen redesign on Sunday.

RTA’s Linda Krecic says the changes they are implementing follow a study begun in 2019. Riders told them they wanted more connections and more frequent trips.

Greater Cleveland RTA launches NextGen service
Route redesign aims to offer greater connectivity and frequency for riders
smaller next gen.png

“We changed many of the routes. Instead of running once an hour, or once every half hour, now they run once every 15 minutes. And they do that all day long, not just during a traditional rush hour.”

Krecic says new signage is being unveiled and she encourages riders to use the trip planning feature online. As a thank you to the community, rides on bus, rail and para-transit are free beginning Sunday through June 19.

A video below explains how to use RTA's interactive map with details about the changes. And you can see more in the service overview below. Riders who have questions can get help by calling (216) 621-9500, which is staffed Monday through Saturday.

How to use the NEXT GEN Interactive Map

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
