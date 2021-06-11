Cleveland Public Transit Launches Route Changes Sunday

Big changes are in store this weekend for those who ride public transit in Cleveland. Greater Cleveland’s Regional Transit Authority (RTA) launches its NextGen redesign on Sunday.

RTA’s Linda Krecic says the changes they are implementing follow a study begun in 2019. Riders told them they wanted more connections and more frequent trips.

“We changed many of the routes. Instead of running once an hour, or once every half hour, now they run once every 15 minutes. And they do that all day long, not just during a traditional rush hour.”

Krecic says new signage is being unveiled and she encourages riders to use the trip planning feature online. As a thank you to the community, rides on bus, rail and para-transit are free beginning Sunday through June 19.

A video below explains how to use RTA's interactive map with details about the changes. And you can see more in the service overview below. Riders who have questions can get help by calling (216) 621-9500, which is staffed Monday through Saturday.