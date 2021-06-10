Jim Renacci Running for Governor of Ohio

A high-profile Republican has announced his bid for governor, joining a primary against current governor Mike DeWine. Former U.S. Representative Jim Renacci, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, says he wants to take Ohio in a different direction.

In a campaign video announcing his gubernatorial run, Renacci targets Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) and his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"DeWine was one of the first governors to shut everything down on you, taking away your businesses and your lives. Now I'm asking to let me fight for you and your family as governor," says Renacci.

Enough is enough with Ohio’s wannabe Cuomo, Mike DeWine. Now is the time to put a conservative leader in charge. It’s time to make the people of this great state a priority. https://t.co/iRxp7Y1iiP pic.twitter.com/VXfMgikRjn — Jim Renacci (@JimRenacci) June 9, 2021



During a briefing Thursday, DeWine said protecting human life and livelihoods drove his response managing the pandemic. "Ohio has taken an informed view for the last 15 months about how we move," DeWine said. "We involved the business community early on...all different sectors as we designed the health orders." He said those early decisions have allowed Ohio to emerge strong from the pandemic. "I feel very, very good frankly with where we are," he said. "We made tough decisions early on—we cut spending, we froze hiring. Ohio is coming out strong."

DeWine said it's rare that he's not had a primary opponent and he'll be laying out his vision for the future.

Renacci says as governor he would rebuild the economy, keep what he calls "wokeness" out of the classroom, and always fund the police.

Renacci, who's done business in real estate, auto dealerships, and nursing homes, served in Congress from 2011 to 2019.

He last ran for office in 2018 where he lost a U.S. Senate race to Democrat Sherrod Brown.

Renacci is vying to court Trump supporters in Ohio using the slogan "When Ohio Is First, America Is First." He joins a primary against DeWine and Joe Blystone, a businessman and farmer.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.