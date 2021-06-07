© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Akron Announces Relaunch of the Recycle Right Program

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published June 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT
a photo of the recycling facility
Carter Adams
/
WKSU
Workers at the Akron Recycling Center move recyclables. Akron is restarting its Recycle Right program that educates residents on what items are able to be recycled.

The city of Akron has announced the relaunch of its Recycle Right campaign as a part of a grant awarded to the city by the Recycling Partnership.

This campaign will send trained personnel around the city to inspect recycling bins on trash days. The executive Director of Keep Akron Beautiful, Jacqui Ricchiuti , says it is a non-invasive process that aims to educate community members on what is and what is not recyclable.

Ricchiuti: Recycle Right program relaunch

“We’re just trying to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards and keep Akron green, clean and beautiful," Ricchiuti said. "We want to recycle, and we want to recycle the right way. And we know that most of Akron’s residents want to do that as well.”

This campaign starts Monday and continues until the end of August.

Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
