Akron Announces Relaunch of the Recycle Right Program

The city of Akron has announced the relaunch of its Recycle Right campaign as a part of a grant awarded to the city by the Recycling Partnership.

This campaign will send trained personnel around the city to inspect recycling bins on trash days. The executive Director of Keep Akron Beautiful, Jacqui Ricchiuti , says it is a non-invasive process that aims to educate community members on what is and what is not recyclable.

“We’re just trying to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards and keep Akron green, clean and beautiful," Ricchiuti said. "We want to recycle, and we want to recycle the right way. And we know that most of Akron’s residents want to do that as well.”

This campaign starts Monday and continues until the end of August.

