Summit County Plans Vaccination Push with Gift Cards, Outreach in June

Summit County Public Health has been running vaccination clinics ever since the COVID-19 vaccine became readily available in December 2020.

Currently, 43% of Summit County residents have been vaccinated.

During the month of June, the county is stepping up efforts as the Biden Administration pushes to have 70% of Americans vaccinated by the 4th of July.

Health commissioner Donna Skoda says their efforts this month include outreach and incentives.

Summit County Public Health will offer drive-thru vaccines on Wednesdays in June Additional outreach and incentives planned. Listen • 0:19

Skoda hopes increased availability of the vaccine as well as the added incentives will encourage more people to get fully vaccinated.

See below for a complete list of public vaccination clinics SCPH is offering in June.