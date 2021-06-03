WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.
Summit County Plans Vaccination Push with Gift Cards, Outreach in June
Summit County Public Health has been running vaccination clinics ever since the COVID-19 vaccine became readily available in December 2020.
Currently, 43% of Summit County residents have been vaccinated.
During the month of June, the county is stepping up efforts as the Biden Administration pushes to have 70% of Americans vaccinated by the 4th of July.
Health commissioner Donna Skoda says their efforts this month include outreach and incentives.
Summit County Public Health will offer drive-thru vaccines on Wednesdays in June
Additional outreach and incentives planned.
Skoda hopes increased availability of the vaccine as well as the added incentives will encourage more people to get fully vaccinated.
See below for a complete list of public vaccination clinics SCPH is offering in June.