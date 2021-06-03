© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Summit County Plans Vaccination Push with Gift Cards, Outreach in June

WKSU | By Cameron Miller
Published June 3, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT
vaccination sign at Summit County Public Health
Sarah Taylor
/
WKSU
Summit County Public Health administers vaccines at a drive through set up outside its W. Market St. offices in Akron.

Summit County Public Health has been running vaccination clinics ever since the COVID-19 vaccine became readily available in December 2020.

Currently, 43% of Summit County residents have been vaccinated.

During the month of June, the county is stepping up efforts as the Biden Administration pushes to have 70% of Americans vaccinated by the 4th of July.

Health commissioner Donna Skoda says their efforts this month include outreach and incentives.

Summit County Public Health will offer drive-thru vaccines on Wednesdays in June
Additional outreach and incentives planned.
unnamed (1).jpg

Skoda hopes increased availability of the vaccine as well as the added incentives will encourage more people to get fully vaccinated.

See below for a complete list of public vaccination clinics SCPH is offering in June.

Summit county public health vaccine clinics in June 2021. At Bhutanese Akron Community, June 5th, 9am-11am. 1717 Brittain Rd., Suite 107, Akron. At United Nepali Church June 5th, 1pm-3pm 1157 Riverside Dr., Akron At Islamic Society of Akron and Kent June 6 10am-1pm June 27 10am-1pm (2nd Dose) 152 E. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls Juneteenth Festival June 19 12pm-6pm 825 James Ingram Way, Akron Summit County Public Health June 9 9am-11am (Moderna) June 9 1pm-3:30pm (Pfizer) June 16 9am-11am (Moderna) June 16 1pm-3:30pm (Pfizer) June 23. 9am-11am (Moderna) June 23 1pm-3:30pm (Pfizer) June 30 9am-11am (Moderna) June 30 1pm-3:30pm (Pfizer) 1867 W. Market St. Akron
Rachel Gross
A full list of vaccine clinics by Summit County Public Health in June 2021.

Tags

Government & PoliticscoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccineSummit County Public HealthDonna Skoda
Cameron Miller
Cameron is a senior at Kent State University studying journalism, with minors in digital media production and athletic coaching. He was a part of Black Squirrel Radio last year where he co-hosted a sports talk show. He hopes to further his learning and become an audio/video editor at a news station after graduation.
See stories by Cameron Miller
Related Content