Government & Politics

Senate Passes Bill That Puts More Regulations on Renewable Energy Projects

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published June 2, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT
Hog Creek Wind Farm, Hardin County
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Hog Creek Wind Farm is located in Hardin County. The Ohio House is next to consider Senate Bill 52 that would allow for more local control over renewable energy projects.

A bill that allows local voters to decide on a renewable energy project is heading to the Ohio House after gaining approval by the Senate.

Along with giving local residents a chance to vote against a proposed wind or solar energy project, SB52 also gives county commissioners the power to deny renewable energy projects or put limitations on their size.  

"That's bringing meaningful local control and input at the outset of these projects," said Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), a co-sponsor of the bill.

Opponents, which include chambers of commerce and environmental advocates, say the bill overregulates the renewable energy industry for projects that would mostly be on private land.  

"Senate Bill 52 treats renewables differently than all other forms of generation in the state. It singles out wind and solar, and we believe that is unfair," said Sen. Sandra Williams (D-Cleveland) who added that the state should not be in the "business of picking winners and losers in the energy sector."

The bill passed the Senate with a 20-13 vote and now moves to the House.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politicsrenewable energywind powersolar powerSen. Rob McColleyOhio Senator Sandra Williams
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
