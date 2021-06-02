Akron Children's Hospital Continues Masking After Ohio Drops Requirement

Akron Children’s Hospital will continue to require patients, visitors and staff to wear masks in its facilities after the state lifted its mask mandate Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer Rob McGregor says that it is not a safe practice for the hospital system to lift its mask requirements at this point.

“Over 50 percent of the patients are under 12 and don’t even have an option to get a vaccine," McGregor said. "We, as an organization, think that we need to keep the children safe in any setting.”

Akron Children’s will ease some of its visitation restrictions by allowing one visitor to adult outpatients and two for those in labor units in response to the lowered number of state and county-wide cases.

