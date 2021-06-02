© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Akron Children's Hospital Continues Masking After Ohio Drops Requirement

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published June 2, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT
A photo of Akron Children's Hospital main campus
Akron Children's Hospital
Masks are still required for patients, visitors and staff at Akron Children's Hospital facilities, despite the statewide mask mandate that is no longer in effect. Masking helps to protect children who aren't able to be vaccinated, says Chief Medical Officer Rob McGregor.

Akron Children’s Hospital will continue to require patients, visitors and staff to wear masks in its facilities after the state lifted its mask mandate Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer Rob McGregor says that it is not a safe practice for the hospital system to lift its mask requirements at this point.

“Over 50 percent of the patients are under 12 and don’t even have an option to get a vaccine," McGregor said. "We, as an organization, think that we need to keep the children safe in any setting.”

McGregor: masking keeps patients safe

Akron Children’s will ease some of its visitation restrictions by allowing one visitor to adult outpatients and two for those in labor units in response to the lowered number of state and county-wide cases.

