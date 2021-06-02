$161M Akron Beltway Construction Begins This Week

The Ohio Department of Transportation is beginning work on the Akron Beltway Project Thursday. At $161 million, it’s the largest in the history of the Akron area ODOT district.

Repaving will be happening on the I-77 south ramp to I-76 at the Kenmore Leg. A second phase will involve work on route 8 near the I-77 central interchange. Traffic will be restricted in areas during the work, but ODOT Spokesperson Ray Marsch asks motorists to keep in mind the result.

ODOT asks for patience as Akron Beltway Project begins $161 million, 4-year project is largest in district history

“It will dramatically improve the pavement and safety conditions throughout these routes, providing a much smoother ride for motorists in Northeast Ohio for many years to come.”

ODOT recommends commuters leave a few minutes earlier than usual once construction gets underway. The project is on track to be completed in 2025. Find more information here.

