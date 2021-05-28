© 2021 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Lawmaker Plans to Introduce Bill to Protect Vax-a-Million Database

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published May 28, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT
Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware)
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
State Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) is concerned that the database is a public record.

There is disagreement over whether the database that was created when vaccinated Ohioans entered the state’s Vax-A-Million lottery is a public record. Now, a bill is being introduced that would make sure it isn’t. 

Some lawmakers think the Vax-A-Million database is a public record. Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud disagrees but says they could insure it’s not. 

“Certainly, if members of the General Assembly are concerned with our legal analysis of it, the cleanest thing for them to do would be to put uncodified language in the budget which, in fact, protects it," McCloud says.

But Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) doesn’t think that’s enough. 

“If it is put in the state budget, it will take 90 days before it becomes law and I would like to see something sooner rather than later," Brenner says.

Brenner is introducing a bill that would make the database private and it would take effect immediately 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
